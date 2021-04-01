Kia March 2021 Sales Up By 122% – Seltos, Sonet, Carnival

Last month, Kia sold a total of 19,100 vehicles in the Indian market, thereby recording a YoY sales growth of 122.53 per cent

Kia Motor India has released its sales figures for last month; the South Korean carmaker sold a total of 19,100 vehicles in our market during March 2021. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, this translates to a massive sales growth of 122.53 per cent, with 8,583 units sold during the same month last year, i.e., in March 2020.

In February 2021, Kia has recorded a total sales figure of 16,702 units. Thus, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Kia sales are up by 14.36 per cent in March 2021. Its market share, however, has decreased by a tiny margin, from 6.1 per cent in March 2020 to 6.0 per cent last month. In terms of sales, Kia currently sits at the fourth position on the sales charts, behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.

Kia enjoys a lot of popularity among Indian buyers, which is especially impressive considering that the manufacturer only has three models in its lineup at the moment – Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival. That last one is a low-volume premium MPV in the company’s range, with the SUV pair of Seltos and Sonet being responsible for a major chunk of Kia’s sales in the Indian market.

According to speculations, Kia is planning to update the Seltos later this month, adding a few new features to it. The biggest change would be the addition of a panoramic sunroof, similar to the one that is available on its cousin, Hyundai Creta. Other than that, we might also see the new Kia logo, which debuted in January this year, on the updated Seltos.

Other than that, Kia is also working on a new mid-size MPV for the Indian market, which is expected to launch early next year. This upcoming MPV, codenamed ‘KY’, is expected to rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and the upcoming Maruti/Toyota mid-size MPV.

Kia KY will likely be available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (115 PS and 144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS and 250 Nm). A 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS and 242 Nm) may also be available, but we’re not sure about that.