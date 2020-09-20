Kia Likely To Launch Sonet GTX Diesel AT, GTX 1.0L DCT In November

The GT Line trim of the Sonet gets just one variant, i.e. GTX+, which can only be had with a 6-speed iMT (Petrol) or 6-speed MT (diesel) transmissions

Kia Motors recently launched the much-awaited Sonet in the Indian market, which has gone on to become the Korean carmaker’s third product in the country. Kia will be offering the sub-4m SUV in two trim levels – Tech Line and GT Line, with the latter being the premium one.

Two trim levels will further be split into a total of six variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and the top-end GTX+. As of now, Kia has introduced the Sonet with three powertrains, which include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm); a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol unit that makes 120 PS and 172 Nm; as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner that is rated at 100 PS/240 Nm (115 PS/250 Nm with AT)

The base HTE and HTK variants can be had with the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with manual transmission only. However, the mid-level can be had with all the powertrains that are available with the Sonet, including the 1.2 petrol unit mated to a 5-speed MT; the 1.0 turbo-petrol mill with a 6-speed iMT and an optional 7-speed DCT; 1.5 litre diesel with 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed AT.

The HTX and HTX+ variants will only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol-iMT powertrain, as well as 1.5-litre diesel-6MT setup. The range-topping GTX+ trim can also be had with these two powertrains, however, the transmission options on offer are a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed iMT on the diesel and turbo-petrol drivetrains only.

While the top-end GT Line, with both petrol and diesel powertrains, misses out on automatic gearboxes, Kia Motors will be addressing the issue in the near future.

The carmaker will launch new a new variant in the form of the GTX+, which will get the 6-speed AT for diesel, and 7-step DCT for the turbo-petrol engine. This specific variant is expected to be launched in November this year.