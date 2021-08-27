Kia KY MPV Spotted Testing In India Again, Launch In Early 2022

Kia’s upcoming entry-level MPV will be manufactured in India, and the company will even export it to a few international markets

Kia India is planning to add an entry-level MPV to its lineup soon. Codenamed ‘KY’, this upcoming vehicle is reportedly scheduled to launch in our market in early 2022. Test models have already been spied a few times, both on Indian and foreign roads, and here, we have a new spy video that gives a close look at a camouflaged prototype.

Despite the heavy disguise, a few design details of the KY can be seen here. The vehicle gets sleek LED taillights, similar to the ones we see on the Sonet. Looking at the side profile, it is evident that this is a three-row vehicle, and the rear door looks larger compared to the front, which should help ingress and egress into the third row.

The front section is also heavily covered, but we can see the LED headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs) peeking from underneath. The front grille is covered, but the airdam and faux front bash plate can be noticed here. The vehicle also gets a pair of roof rails, and the wheels seem to be machine-cut units with a five twin-spoke design.

The upcoming Kia KY MPV will be based on the same platform as the Seltos. The interior design is a mystery at this point, but we expect the cabin to have premium styling. The vehicle will be available in a 7-seat configuration as standard, likely with a 6-seat option available on select grades.

There is no official word on the powertrain options, but a lot of speculations are floating around. A 1.5-litre diesel engine will likely be offered on this forthcoming MPV. Apart from that, it could get either a 1.5-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre petrol powerplant option. Both manual and automatic gearbox choices will be offered here.

Kia is expected to officially unveil this new MPV in the coming months, before it goes on sale early next year. This upcoming model will be a direct rival to Mahindra Marazzo, and will even compete with the likes of Maruti Ertiga and XL6.

