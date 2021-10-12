Kia KY MPV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Early 2022 Launch

Kia KY MPV is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Kia India revealed at the launch of the 2021 Sonet and Seltos that a brand new vehicle will be introduced in early 2022. It is expected to be an all-new premium MPV that has been spotted testing a number of times already and it could be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of pricing.

The test mule has certainly evolved over the last few months and in the latest spy shot we have shown you here, it can be seen wearing production-ready parts. It will become the fourth product from Kia for India and it will carry the brand’s latest corporate logo, and the styling could have similarities with the Seltos midsize SUV.

The prototype indicates the presence of a forward dipping bonnet structure, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights in a sleek housing, wide central air intake in the lower part of the bumper, V-shaped alloy wheels, raked front windshield, a large greenhouse with tall pillars, chromed window line and roof rails.

The long rear overhang could help in offering ample room for the third-row occupants and as for the features, it could have several commonalities with the Seltos. We can expect the Kia KY to be offered with a six- (middle row captain seating arrangement) and a seven-seater configuration. The MPV also appears to be slightly longer than the Seltos.

The features list could comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s latest UVO connect, an all-digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, cruise control, ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier, 360-degree camera, HUD, six airbags and so on.

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre petrol, a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel could be utilised. In the Seltos, the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel mills develop 115 PS each and the 2.0-litre petrol in the Hyundai Alcazar kicks out 159 PS and 191 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available as Kia might try to have an expansive range with the KY.

Spy Image Source: Syed Adil