Kia K8 Specs Revealed; Gets A 3.5L V6 Engine With 300 PS

Kia K8 gets two gasoline engine choices – a 3.5-litre V6 and a 2.5-litre inline-4 – with the former offering an LPI option as well

Last month, Kia first released the exterior images of the upcoming K8 sedan, and earlier this month, its interior was also revealed via official pictures. Now, Kia has unveiled the technical specifications as well of the upcoming sedan, and the range-topping engine is a 3.5-litre V6 gasoline motor, which develops 300 PS of peak power and 359 Nm of maximum torque.

With the above-mentioned engine, Kia will offer the option for all-wheel-drive as well, while front-wheel-drive is available as standard. An LPI (Liquid Propane Injection) variant of the 3.5L V6 will also be on offer, which will generate a lower output of 240 PS and 314 Nm. The other engine option will be a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder gasoline mill, with 197 PS and 248 Nm on tap.

Transmission options will be limited to just one – an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The manufacturer is also planning to add a 1.6-litre gasoline engine to the range at a later date. There is no word on a diesel engine yet, and there’s a chance that one might not be offered on the upcoming K8. Other than that, the vehicle will offer good NVH levels as well, courtesy of improved sound insulation.

The upcoming Kia K8 features a MacPherson strut front suspension, along with a multi-link rear suspension. The vehicle offers plenty of equipment as well, like a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, both seated in a joint housing. Other features include a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, ventilated seats, a multifunction steering wheel, and a surround-view camera.

The dimensions of the K8 are quite generous, with a length of 5,015mm. The exterior styling is extremely sharp, and the vehicle gets a frameless tiger-nose grille with a diamond lattice mesh design, sleek headlamps, bespoke LED DRLs, Y-shaped LED taillamps with a single-piece design, a coupe-like sloping roofline, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The new Kia K8 will go on sale in its home market, South Korea, next month. It is expected to launch in other international markets, a little while later. However, Kia currently has no plans to launch the K8 in the US market.