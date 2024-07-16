Kia June 2024 Model Wise Sales Analysis – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

Kia registers a 10 per cent YoY growth in June 2024, achieving sales of 21,300 units in the domestic market

In June 2024, Kia India achieved total sales of 21,300 units, marking a year-on-year growth of over 10 per cent compared to 19,391 units during the same month of the previous year. The key contributors to Kia’s volumes in India are the Seltos and Sonet.

Since its launch in January 2024, the facelifted Sonet has become the top-selling model for the brand, with 9,816 units contributing to 43 per cent of the sales. With 6,306 units sold, the facelifted Seltos has also established its position in the market, seeing an overwhelming growth of 76 per cent compared to the pre-facelifted model on sale last year.

The Seltos remains one of the top choices in the mid-size SUV segment offering premium features compared to its rivals. It was closely followed by the Carens, with 5,154 unit sales. Kia EV6 is the brand’s flagship model in India and is the most expensive car in its portfolio. It managed to sell only 24 units compared to 44 units last year.

Model (YoY) Sales in June 2024 Sales in June 2023 Kia Sonet (27%) 9,816 7,722 Kia Seltos (76%) 6,306 3,578 Kia Carens (-36%) 5,154 8,047 Kia EV6 (-45%) 24 44

Regarding the recent sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar – Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing said, “We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers’ aspirations.”

In just under five years, Kia has solidified its status as one of the top car brands in the country. With over 9.8 lakh units sold in the Indian market, the Seltos account for nearly 50 per cent of the total sales. The South Korean automaker has revealed plans to introduce the EV9 flagship electric SUV and the new-gen Carnival in H2 2024.

Kia boasts an extensive network of 522 touchpoints spanning 236 cities in India. The brand is also expected to bring in a new compact SUV, which could go by the name Syros, sometime next year. The electrified version of the Syros and the Carens EV are reportedly under development for India ahead of their launch in 2025.