Kia June 2021 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

In the first six months of the Calendar Year 2021, Kia India’s domestic sales tally crossed one lakh units. The South Korean auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table in the month of June 2021 as 15,015 units were recorded against 7,275 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 106 per cent.

When compared to the previous month of May 2021 with 11,050 units, Kia registered 36 per cent MoM volume increase. The Seltos continued to be the flag bearer for Kia in India as 8,549 units were sold last month against 7,114 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 20 per cent.

The mid-size SUV has impressed since its market debut nearly two years ago and it currently stands as the second best-selling model in its segment. The Seltos’ domestic tally in May 2020 stood at 4,277 units and thus, a MoM growth of 100 per cent was posted. The Sonet finished in the second position with 5,963 units in the month of June 2021.

Kia Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Seltos (20%) 8,549 7,114 2. Sonet 5,963 – 3. Carnival (212%) 503 161

The Sonet is positioned in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment and it rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Honda WR-V. The compact SUV recorded a total of 5,963 units last month as Kia has strengthened its stance in the SUV space with the duo.

The Carnival slotted in at third with 503 unit sales last month as against 161 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume growth of 212 per cent. The MPV sits at the top of the brand’s lineup as the flagship model and it made its local debut back at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is offered in multiple seating configurations across three variants.

The company stated during the launch of the 2021 MY Seltos and Sonet that a brand new model would come in the early parts of next year. It is suspected to be a C-segment MPV that could be positioned below the Carnival to rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo.