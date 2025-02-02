Kia January 2025 Sales – Syros, Sonet, Seltos, Carens

Kia sold a total of 25,025 units in the month of January 2025; The newly launched Kia Syros dealer dispatches stood at 5,546 units

Kia recently launched the Syros in the Indian market at a starting price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Korean brand also added the flagship EV9 electric SUV and new Carnival premium MPV to its line-up in late 2024 and is ready with multiple new launches this year. Talking about the sales figures, Kia ended January 2025 on a high note by selling 25,025 units.

Comparing the previous year’s figures, the company sold 23,769 cars in January 2024, registering a YOY growth of 5.28%. The MOM analysis reveals a significant growth of as the company sold 8,957 units in December 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Sonet become the Korean carmaker’s top performer with 7,194 units in the bag, registering a substantial 37.61% YOY de-growth (11,530 units in January 2024).

Taking the second spot is the Seltos with the sales bar standing at 6,470 units, a minimal 1.24% gain over the previous year. Similarly, the mid-size SUV also saw a growth in the MOM analysis.

S. No. Kia Cars (YOY) Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Sonet (-37.61%) 7,194 11,530 2. Seltos (1.24%) 6,470 6,391 3. Syros 5,546 – 4. Carens (-5.57%) 5,522 5,848 5. Carnival 293 – 6. EV6 0 0 Total (5.28%) 25,025 23,769

Trailing behind these high volume pullers is the Kia’s latest launch, the Syros which added 5,546 units, thereby helping the brand breach the 20,000 units mark. The sub-4-meter SUV is expected to add more numbers to the sales in the coming months. Setting aside the figures of the Syros, the Korean carmaker’s sales stood at 19,497 units.

The Carens which is due for a mid-life facelift update later this year managed to sell 5,222 units. The MPV experienced a decline of 5.57% in the YOY sales. The sales count for the Carens in the month of January 2024 stood at 5,848 units. The premium MPV Carnival registered triple-digit sales of 293 units. Talking about the exports, Kia shipped 1,453 India-made cars to 70 international markets.

Commenting on the January 2025 sales figures, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said “The first month of the year is crucial for any OEM as it sets the momentum for the months ahead. We’ve had a strong start in 2025 with the launch of the Kia Syros, which has garnered a tremendous response from customers.”