Kia India Waiting Period May 2023 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens

In the month of May 2023, Kia India’s top-selling models like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens command a waiting period of up to 12 weeks

Over the last few months, the waiting period for Kia India’s range of offerings has really come down. In May 2023, popular models such as the Sonet, Seltos and Carens have a waiting period of only up to 12 weeks for some variants. Variant-wise, it is almost similar to the previous month for these models.

The Carens has been a game changer for the South Korean auto major ever since its debut last year and it has been posting good sales numbers. The base Premium and Prestige 1.5L petrol MT variants command a waiting period between seven and eight weeks. The diesel version has a waiting of eleven to twelve weeks this month.

The MPV can be purchased with a seven- or eight-seat configuration. It is retailed in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus trims. The regular 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel mill kicks out 116 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm. The Carens costs between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet is currently the most affordable model sold by Kia and is priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Variants like HTE MT 1.2L, HTK MT 1.2L, HTK Plus iMT 1.0L, HTX Plus iMT 1.5L and GTX Plus 1.0L command a waiting period of only 7 to 8 weeks.

The rest of the lineup has a waiting of 11 to 12 weeks. As for the Seltos, the second best-selling midsize SUV in the country, the standard HTE, HTK, HTK Plus and HTX trims using the 115 PS 1.5L petrol engine have a waiting of just 2 to 3 weeks this month, as do the GTX (O), GTX Plus, GTX Plus DCT X-Line and GTX Plus DCT variants equipped with a 1.4L turbo petrol engine.

Customers wanting to own other variants of the Kia Seltos have to wait between 11 and 12 weeks. The facelifted version of the five-seater is expected to be launched in the coming months locally with a host of revisions inside and out along with a new 1.5L 160 PS turbo petrol engine.