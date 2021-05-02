Kia India Sold 16,111 Units In April 2021 – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Kia has become the fastest brand to cross the 2,50,000 sales milestone in the Indian market, with the feat being achieved in just 22 months

Kia India managed to dispatch a total of 16,111 units in the month of April 2021, which ensured that the Korean automaker retained its position among the top 5 most sold car brands in the Indian market last month. The numbers have also helped Kia India become the fastest brand to cross the 2,50,000 sales milestone in the country

Kia has managed to achieve this feat in just 22 months since its entry into the country. It is also commendable since Kia currently retails only three products in India, namely Sonet, Seltos and the flagship Carnival. The Seltos became the best-selling Kia car in April 2021 with 8,086 units to its name.

The sub-4m SUV Sonet followed behind with 7,724 units sold in the month, while the Carnival recorded a sale of 301 units. Out of the 2,50,000 units sold in the country so far, the Seltos emerged as the highest contributor with a total tally close to 1,80,000 sales, while the Sonet managed to record a sale of over 70,000 units in just 8 months.

It should be noted that Kia has updated both the Sonet as well as the Seltos for the 2021 model year. The 2021 Kia Sonet has been launched at a base price of Rs 6.79 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.25 lakh for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the 2021 Seltos is now priced from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The updates made to the SUVs include the brand new Kia badge, some new variants as well as an updated feature list. The Seltos also gets a new gearbox option – the iMT (clutchless manual), which is available with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine only. No other mechanical changes have been made to either of the cars.

The Seltos continues to be offered with the aforementioned 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, as well as the 1.5-litre diesel motor and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill. On the other hand, the Sonet is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre oil burner.