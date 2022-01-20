Kia India Records 34% Drop In Sales In Dec 2021 – Seltos, Sonet, Carnival

Kia India reported a YoY sales decline of 34 per cent, down from 11,818 units in December 2020 to 7,797 units last month

Kia India has revealed its sales numbers for December 2021, and it looks like the manufacturer took a significant hit during that month. The South Korean carmaker reported a wholesale figure of 7,797 units for last month, which although impressive compared to many other carmakers in India, is fairly low in relative terms considering the brand’s own sales performance.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the manufacturer has seen a 34 per cent drop in sales last month, compared to 11,818 vehicles sold in December 2020. In November 2021, the manufacturer’s sales figure stood at 14,214 units, which translates to a sales decline of 45 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in December 2021.

In the calendar year 2021, i.e., between January and December 2021, Kia sold a total of 1,81,583 vehicles in India, which is a 29 per cent sales growth over the brand’s overall sales figure in 2020. It should be noted that Kia’s sales numbers in Q4 of CY2021 (October-December 2021) saw a significant decline on a YoY basis.

Kia India currently just has three vehicles in its lineup, namely Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet. The Seltos was the brand’s maiden offering, introduced back in 2019. It is currently priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.10 lakh, and its rivals include Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor, etc.

Kia Carnival was launched in 2020, and its price ranges from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.99 lakh. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market. Kia Sonet, the manufacturer’s most affordable offering here, was also launched in 2020. It is priced from Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 13.55 lakh currently, and it goes up against Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, etc.

Kia will add a new model to its lineup – Carens – on January 14. This soon-to-launch MPV is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh, and it will be a competitor to Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti XL6. Also, the upcoming Seltos facelift and next-generation Carnival are expected to make their way to India sometime later.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi