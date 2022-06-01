Kia India Records 18,718 Unit Sales In May 2022 – EV6 Dispatch Begins

In May 2022, Kia India sold 18,718 passenger vehicles, crossing the 4.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market

Kia India has announced its sales figures (wholesale) for May 2022. The South Korean carmaker dispatched a total of 18,718 passenger vehicles in India in the duration, thus holding its position as the fifth-most-sold car brand in our market. The best-selling model in the manufacturer’s lineup last month was Sonet, of which 7,899 units were sold.

Next in line is Kia Seltos, which managed to achieve 5,953 unit sales in May 2022. The brand’s MPVs – Carens and Carnival – registered a sales figure of 4,612 units and 239 units, respectively, last month. The manufacturer also included 15 units of EV6, which were dispatched to dealerships as display cars, in its May 2022 sales figure.

In the first five months of CY2022 (from January 2022 to May 2022), Kia India has sold a total of 97,796 passenger vehicles, thus recording a Year-to-Date (YTD) growth of over 19 per cent. The brand also announced that it has surpassed the cumulative domestic sales milestone of 4.5 lakh cars in India, with Sonet having crossed 1.5 lakh cumulative sales since its introduction.

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, had this to say: “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. we are growing at 19% plus, which is higher that the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry.”

“Kia is now a part of 4.5 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand,” he continued. Kia is one of the fastest-growing car brands in India, despite the challenges posed by the market slowdown and the lockdowns.

Kia EV6 is set to launch in the Indian market tomorrow – June 2, 2022. Bookings for the electric crossover had begun on May 26, for a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh and with a cancellation charge of Rs. 50,000. Due to the global semiconductor chip supply issue, only 100 units of EV6 will be sold in India in the initial round, that too in just 12 cities across the country.