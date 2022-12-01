Kia India November 2022 Sales – Carens, Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Kia posted 24,025 unit sales in the month of November 2022 as against 14,214 units during the same period last year with YoY positive volume growth of 69 per cent

Kia India has registered a local total of 24,025 unit sales in the month of November 2022 as against 14,214 units during the same period last year with YoY positive volume growth of 69 per cent. This has been the third highest monthly sales tally ever for the brand since its inception back in 2019 in the domestic market.

The Seltos midsize SUV led the way with 9,284 unit sales last month while the Sonet, Carens and Carnival followed with 7,834 units, 6,360 units and 419 units respectively. The recently launched EV6 electric crossover managed a total of 128 units – taking the overall tally to 296 units for the flagship model.

The Seltos midsize SUV and the Sonet compact SUV have combined to contribute 88 per cent of the overall Kia sales to date. Moreover, the South Korean auto major has gotten past an impressive milestone of six lakh unit sales in just over three years in India. The Carens has garnered 10 per cent of the total volume share in a period of just over ten months as well.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with 8,859 units, a YoY sales growth of 4.79 per cent was recorded for the Seltos. In addition, the Sonet endured a YoY positive volume increase of 66 per cent as 4,719 units were noted. In comparison to the 636 units endured by Carnival, Kia posted a YoY negative sales growth of 34.11 per cent.

Speaking of the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are glad to post healthy sales figures throughout this year due to improved customer sentiment and pent-up demand. The commencement of the third shift at our state-of-the-art Anantapur Plant earlier this year and gradually improving supply chain has also helped us streamline the delivery period and meet our customers’ expectations. However, we will remain observant of dynamic market conditions.”

In the eleven months of this calendar year, Kia has sold 2,39,372 cars in India and in comparison, the brand recorded a total of 1,81,583 cars in the entirety of CY2021.