Kia India Debuts ‘Exchange Your Car’ Online Evaluation Service

Kia has introduced its ‘Exchange Your Car’ online evaluation service, accessible through the brand’s website. This self-evaluation module enables customers to swiftly estimate the value of their vehicle

Kia India has launched a new initiative called ‘Exchange Your Car’ under its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program. This service offers an online self-evaluation module, enabling customers to easily assess the value of their current vehicle. It empowers them with all the key details needed to make informed decisions when opting to exchange their cars.

To access this service, customers can navigate to the “Buy” section on Kia India’s website (www.kia.com/in) and select ‘Exchange your Car’. From there, they can enter essential details about their vehicle, such as make, model, variant, manufacturing year, and mileage driven. This process facilitates an easy evaluation for potential car exchanges.

From the comfort of their home, customers can quickly obtain an estimated value for their vehicle. This service is designed to simplify the first steps of the car exchange process, providing customers with the assurance to proceed confidently. Speaking on the launch of the new module, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said,

“At Kia India, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Our new feature simplifies the car exchange process, enhancing convenience and strengthening our connection with customers. This innovation not only expands our market reach but also builds trusted relationships with potential buyers. We’re committed to continually improving our services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for all and giving you confidence in our future.”

Kia India’s latest initiative aims to streamline and bring transparency to the car-switching process, enhancing convenience for customers. With depreciation hitting new cars significantly in the first few years, used cars offer better value retention and a lower total cost of ownership and are generally more affordable.

The used car market in India is vast, offering a wide range of models across different price points and categories. The consistent increase in prices of new passenger vehicles and discontinuation of popular diesel variants in recent times have also been a significant contributor in buyers preferring to go with pre-owned cars in India.