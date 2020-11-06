Kia India Contributes To 7.9% Of The Brand’s Global Sales In October

Kia recorded just over 21,000 units in India in the month of October 2020 and finished as the fourth most sold manufacturer in the country

In October 2020, many carmakers posted their highest monthly sales tally in India showing the progress the automotive industry has been making over the last few months and the festive season could not have come at a better time. Kia Motors India finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ table behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.

It will likely continue in its position into the near future as well as the recently launched Sonet compact SUV has been performing brilliantly since going on sale accompanying the Seltos mid-size SUV. Last month, Kia registered its highest monthly sales tally domestically with a total of 21,021 units and thereby crossing 1.5 lakh units in the process during the course of just 15 months.

It is no secret that the Seltos contributed to the major share as it outsold Hyundai Creta for several months. In the first month of this calendar year, the South Korean auto major garnered a total of 15,000 units for the Seltos – its highest in a single month. The Sonet five-seater recorded 9,266 units in September 2020 as it dethroned the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in its very first month.

Last month, the Sonet registered 11,721 units but it came only second in the compact SUV segment’s sales charts as the Vitara Brezza regained its top position. The Seltos was also the second most sold model in the mid-size SUV space as both the SUVs helped in the brand posting more than 20,600 units. Until the end of last month, Kia posted 1,53,159 units in the domestic market.

The Seltos was responsible for 1,27,613 units of the tally as it attributed to more than 83 per cent of total sales and the Sonet with 13.7 per cent volumes as 20,987 units were sold over the last two months. The Carnival premium MPV is offered in three variants and is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder Diesel engine producing 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque.

Another key highlight to note is that Kia contributed to 7.9 per cent of the brand’s global sales as 2,65,714 units were recorded.