Kia India Confirms Launching A New Mass Market EV Next Year

The Kia Carens EV is expected to debut in the second half of next year, offering a fresh take on the popular MPV with a more futuristic design

Kia India is set to introduce its first mass-market electric vehicle next year, aiming to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing EV segment. The company has ambitious plans to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh units in India by 2030, positioning the country as one of its top markets, closely following South Korea, its second-largest market globally.

The automaker recently launched the fourth generation Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV in India and both are brought into the country via the CBU route. The brand is currently working on the facelifted version of the ICE Carnival as well as a brand new electric MPV, which is expected to be based on the Carens. The latter will likely be priced against the recently launched MG Windsor EV and a host of upcoming midsize e-SUVs .

The Kia Carens EV is expected to debut in the second half of next year, offering a fresh take on the popular MPV. In addition to its electrified powertrain, the Carens EV could feature enhanced technologies and additional premium equipment to differentiate itself from the regular version. The exterior design may also see some modifications to highlight its EV identity.

While detailed technical specifications remain under wraps, it is expected that the Carens EV will offer a driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge, making it a strong contender in the electric MPV segment. The Kia Carens EV will come equipped with a variety of standout features including a fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The use of sustainable materials inside the cabin underscores its eco-friendly focus while the in-car connected technology and wireless smartphone charger add to the convenience. Safety is boosted with six airbags as standard and Level 2 ADAS while a panoramic sunroof adds a premium touch to the overall package.

Kia is developing a new compact SUV, potentially named the Syros, which will be positioned above the Sonet in their lineup. This new model is expected to cater to consumers seeking a slightly larger and more premium option in the compact SUV space compared to the Sonet. Additionally, another electric vehicle for the Indian market could be based on the Syros platform, expanding Kia’s EV offerings.