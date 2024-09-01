Kia India August 2024 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, EV6, Carens

Kia posted 22,523 unit sales in the month of August 2024 as against 19,219 units with a YoY growth of 17.19 per cent in India

Kia India has released a statement announcing that it has posted 22,523 unit sales in the domestic market in the month August 2024. This marks a healthy volume surge of 17.19 per cent on a Year-On-Year basis compared to the 19,219 units sold during the same month last year. The Sonet compact SUV led the way ahead of Seltos, Carens and EV6.

The Sonet garnered a total of 10,073 units as against 4,120 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive growth of 144.5 per cent. The Seltos midsize SUV finished in the second position with 6,536 units last month as against 10,698 units in August 2023 with a YoY negative sales growth of 38.9 per cent as the competition has intensified in its segment.

The Carens came in third with 5,881 units as against 4,359 units with a YoY sales growth of 34.91 per cent while the EV6 electric crossover saw a total dispatch of 33 units in August 2024. The South Korean auto major also exported 2,604 units last month from its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said,

“Our continuously strong sales performance reflects the trust and confidence our customers place in the Kia brand. This success is a testament to the company’s strategic optimization of the products, making our vehicles most compelling and value-for-money. Kia India is committed to offering vehicles that resonate well with our customers’ evolving needs, preferences and aspirations and to ensure that we are also, continuously expanding our footholds in the country”.

Kia India recently announced that it will be launching two of its global models, the World Car of the Year EV9 and the fourth generation Carnival in the Indian market. They will go on sale on October 3, 2024 and will be brought into the country via CBU route. Additionally, the brand has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 1 million unit sales in just 59 months since it began operations in India.

The EV9 flagship electric SUV will likely be available in its fully-loaded 4WD GT-Line specification while the new-gen Carnival MPV will be a radical departure compared to its predecessor.