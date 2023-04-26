Kia India Achieves 2 Lakh Export Milestone, Seltos Major Contributor

Kia has exported the Seltos midsize SUV in the majority with a total dispatch of 1,35,885 units to more than 95 countries

Kia India has today announced that it has crossed a milestone of over two lakh exports from its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It follows the achievement of posting its highest-ever market share of 7.4 per cent in the last financial year. The South Korean auto major currently ships vehicles to 95 countries.

The brand has exported the Seltos midsize SUV in the majority with a total dispatch of 1,35,885 units to more than 95 countries. The Seltos is also the second best-selling midsize SUV in the domestic market and the most successful product since its inception four years ago. To the overall sale, the Seltos contributed 68 per cent to the overall exports and 53 per cent to the domestic sales.

The Kia Sonet and Kia Carens follow in second and third places respectively with 54,406 units and 8,230 units. The Kia Seltos has emerged as the highest exported UV in India with a 28 per cent share in the first quarter of this calendar year as a total of 10,295 units were shipped abroad. Kia has recorded an impressive 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter export growth as well compared to the same period last year.

The company ended FY 2022-23 with a sales growth of 44 per cent. Speaking of the new announcement, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “We are proud to showcase the manufacturing prowess of our next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to Government’s vision. This also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally.”

Kia says the demand for Seltos, Sonet and Carens in international markets like the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific region has been highly encouraging. In December 2022, the company registered its highest-ever monthly exports, dispatching 9,462 units.

The facelifted version of the Seltos is expected to launch next in India while the updated Sonet could arrive in 2024 and it has already been caught testing on foreign soil.