Kia & Hyundai Hit Hard In Dec 2021 With Semiconductor Issues

Hyundai and Kia recorded negative YoY sales growths in the month of December 2021 due to the semiconductor issues affecting production

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a domestic total of 5,05,033 units in the calendar year 2021 as against 4,23,642 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 19.2 per cent. The South Korean auto major shipped 1,30,380 units last year as against 98,900 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a growth of 31.8 per cent.

Cumulatively, the sales numbers stood at 6,35,413 units in CY 2021 as against 5,22,542 units with a healthy surge of 21.6 per cent on a YoY basis. In the month of December 2021, the largest exporter of passenger cars in India registered a total of 32,312 units as against 47,400 units during the same period 2020.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 31.8 per cent. In addition, Hyundai shipped a total of 16,621 units against 19,350 units with a YoY negative growth of 14.1 per cent. Kia India, on the other hand, also endured a huge volume decline of 34 per cent as it dropped down to the seventh position in the overall manufacturers’ standings.

While Hyundai recorded an MoM de-growth of 13 per cent, Kia saw a decline of 45 per cent. In the final month of the calendar year 2021, Kia garnered only 7,797 units as against 11,818 units during the same period in 2020 with a deficit of more than 4,000 units and in comparison, it posted 14,214 unit sales in November 2021.

Hyundai and Kia are heavily impacted by the chip shortage across the board and it reflects on their despatch tallies. According to our sources, Hyundai has more than one lakh vehicles waiting at its production facility in Sriperumbudur for semiconductor-based components to be fitted affecting the deliveries to the customers.

The situation is expected to improve this year and both manufacturers have a host of new models waiting in the pipeline as well. The Carens three-row UV was already showcased a few weeks ago and it will make its market debut in the coming months. Hyundai will more likely bring in the facelifted Creta and new generation Tucson sometime this year amidst preparing a resounding lineup of EVs for the local market.