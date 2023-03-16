Kia Hikes Prices Of Carens, Seltos & Sonet In India – All Details

Kia has announced a price hike for its top-selling models Seltos, Sonet and Carens ahead of BSVI stage 2 emission standards kicking in

Kia India has announced a price hike for the Carens, Seltos and Sonet which make up the bulk of its sales locally. This change comes in because of the BS6 phase 2 norms that kick in from the 1st day of April 2023. Apart from the price hike, Kia has also discontinued the diesel-manual variants across the said products, which will be replaced by an iMT transmission.

Kia Carens

The Carens is a premium 6/7-seater MPV offering from Kia available in 3 main variants – Premium, Prestige and Luxury. It now gets 2 engine options – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak power and is now mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

The Carens used to start from INR 10.20 lakhs and topped out at INR 18.45 lakhs (ex-showroom). The range now starts at INR 10.45 lakhs and tops out at INR 18.95 lakhs (ex-showroom). The price increase throughout the product line ranges from INR 25,000-50,000 with a 2.19% hike to as much as a 4.12% hike on a few variants.

Kia Seltos

One of Kia’s highest-selling cars, the Seltos offers both petrol and diesel engine under its hood. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel puts out 115 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine gets a 6-speed MT or a CVT gearbox while the diesel gets a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter. The Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol will be replaced by the 1.5-litre powering the Carens later.

The Seltos is available in 2 broad variants – HT and GT which are further divided into sub-variants. The Seltos range used to start from INR 10.69 lakhs and topped out at INR 19.15 lakhs (ex-showroom). With a hike ranging from INR 20,000-50,000, the Seltos range now starts from INR 10.89 lakhs to INR 19.65 lakhs (ex-showroom) corresponding to a 1.87% to a 4.21% hike.

Kia Sonet

The Sonet is available with 3 engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 83 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed MT; a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 115 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter.

The Sonet is also available in 2 broad variants – HT and GT and the range used to start from INR 7.69 to INR 14.39 lakhs. With hikes ranging from INR 10,000-50,000 or 1.3% to 5.3%, the Sonet range now starts from INR 7.79 lakhs and tops out at INR 14.89 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom).