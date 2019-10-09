Kia Grabs 3.5% Market Share In First Full Month; Beats Ford, Skoda, Nissan

Kia Seltos beats big rivals such as Ford, Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan and others in its first full month of September 2019 in market share

Kia Motors India debuted in the domestic market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019. With the Seltos posting just over 6,200 units in its first month, Kia managed to garner 3.2 per cent market share. In its first full month of September 2019, Kia recorded 3.5 per cent market share as it beat Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan, Skoda, Morris Garages and FCA.

In the existing financial year between April and September 2019, Maruti Suzuki holds the majority of the market share at 50.2 per cent while Hyundai stands second with 18.5 per cent market share. Mahindra & Mahindra has 7.5 per cent market share as it is in the third position ahead of Toyota, Tata and Honda. Kia, meanwhile, has 1.1 per cent market share courtesy of the Seltos.

The Seltos overcame its main rival Hyundai Creta in its very first month and in September 2019, 7,754 units were retailed as it continued to stay ahead of Creta. Hyundai will be introducing the second generation Creta more likely early next year and it is based on the same platform as the Seltos. It will be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Seltos upon arrival.

The Seltos is made available in three powertrain options with four gearboxes across eight different trims. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel pumps out 115 PS and 250 Nm and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol kicks out 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of torque.

Each engine choice gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard. As an option, a CVT automatic unit on 1.5-litre petrol, a six-speed torque-converter automatic on 1.5-litre diesel and a seven-speed DCT on 1.4-litre petrol are being offered. The entry-level variants are packed with features like four-speaker audio, follow-me-home headlamps, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear AC vents, etc.

There are a number of first-in-class equipment such as an eight-inch HUD, sunroof, eight-speaker Bose audio system, Smart Cruise Control, Drive Mode Selector and a large 10.25-inch horizontally-positioned touchscreen infotainment system.

