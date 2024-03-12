Kia Global Sales At Over 30 Lakh Units In 2024 – 3.12 Lakh+ Units Of Seltos

The Kia Seltos has contributed to over 10 per cent of the brand’s global sales in 2024; a total of 30,89,457 units set a new annual record

Kia Corporation achieved a significant milestone in 2024, recording its highest-ever annual global sales of 30,89,457 vehicles. This figure marks a slight 0.1 per cent growth compared to 2023, cementing the company’s position as a major global player in the automotive industry.

Global performance outside of Korea played a key role in this achievement with sales reaching 25,43,361 units – a 1 per cent increase from the previous year. In contrast, domestic sales in Korea experienced a decline of 4.2 per cent, totalling 5,40,010 units. These figures illustrate Kia’s stronger performance in international markets despite challenges in its home territory.

SUVs continued to dominate Kia’s sales portfolio with the Sportage leading the pack at 5,87,717 units sold globally. The Seltos followed with 3,12,246 units while the Sorento secured 2,80,705 units. These models remain instrumental in driving Kia’s growth and maintaining its appeal among a diverse customer base and the majority of Seltos’ volumes come from India.

The year closed on a high note with December 2024 sales soaring by 11.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2023, reaching 2,40,537 vehicles. Kia India achieved its highest-ever annual delivery record last year, reaching 2,55,038 units – a 6 per cent growth compared to 2,40,919 units delivered in 2023.

The year saw the addition of 126 new dealerships and 36 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) outlets, extending Kia’s presence to 700 touchpoints in 301 cities across the country. The Kia Sonet continued to lead the charge with deliveries of 1,02,337 units playing a vital role in the company’s success. The Seltos and Carens models also performed well.

The success of 2024 was further bolstered by the introduction of new models like the EV3, the hybrid Carnival MPV, and the K4 sedan in the international markets. Stabilised industrial conditions and agile business operations also contributed significantly according to the brand. It has set an ambitious sales target of 32,16,200 units globally, including 5,50,000 in Korea and 26,58,000 overseas. The company aims to expand its EV lineup, strengthen its Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) business, and launch key new models across the globe.