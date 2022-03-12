Kia February 2022 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival, Carens

Kia Seltos finished on top of the brand’s sales charts in the month of February 2022 ahead of Sonet and the recently launched Carens

Kia India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 18,121 units in the month of February 2022 as against 16,702 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 8 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 19,319 units, an MoM volume decline of 6 per cent was recorded in India.

The South Korean auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 6 per cent (at a gain of 0.6 per cent). The Kia Seltos five-seater midsize SUV was the most sold model within the brand’s portfolio as 6,575 units were registered against 8,305 units in Feb 2021 with a YoY sales drop of 21 per cent.

The Sonet compact SUV finished in the second position with 6,154 unit sales last month as against 7,997 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 23 per cent. The Kia Carens was launched only a few weeks ago in India and last month, 5,109 units were sold. The three-row UV has already crossed the 50,000 booking milestone in India.

Kia Cars (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (-21%) 6,575 8,305 2. Kia Sonet (-23%) 6,154 7,997 3. Kia Carens 5,109 – 4. Kia Carnival (-29%) 283 400

The Carens is retailed in six- and seven-seater configurations with a starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. To meet the demand, Kia has commenced the third shift at its production plant in Andhra Pradesh and it will be one of the key models for Kia for gaining volumes this year.

The Carens is based on the stretched version of the Seltos’ platform and it comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, all-digital instrument console, single-pane sunroof, individual roof-mounted rear AC vents and so on. Kia is expected to launch the facelifted version of Seltos in the coming months.



The Kia Carnival finished in the fourth position with 283 unit sales as against 400 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 29 per cent.