Kia Evaluating Bringing ‘Soul’ To The Indian Market – Report

The Kia Soul is offered with two different ICE powertrains in the foreign markets, including a 2.0-litre NA petrol unit, along with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor

Kia Motors, the Hyundai subsidiary entered the Indian market last year with the Seltos, which has brought immense success to the brand. About six months later, the Korean carmaker launched the Carnival MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo, and its next launch is going to be the Sonet sub-4m SUV, which was also showcased at the same event, and will go on sale later this year.

Now, it is being reported that the carmaker is considering bringing its ‘Soul’ crossover to the Indian market, both petrol and EV versions. Kia had showcased the Soul at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in order to gauge public response to the car, and it looks like the Soul received a pretty impressive response.

Manohar Bhat, VP Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, while talking to a different publication, said that the company received a lot of feedback for the Soul at this year’s Auto Expo, thanks to its young and unique looks. Bhat also added that the car’s fully electric version sold in the International markets might not be a viable option as of now, but the company will keep its doors open.

Since the Soul is available with other ICE powertrains, the car could be easily brought tothe Indian market. “We have got very positive feedback about the design of the Soul. We will look at the Soul or a similar vehicle for the Indian market going forward. We are seriously looking at it and we’ll bring it only after checking out on how the market is progressing,” said Bhat.

The Soul EV might not come to the Indian market anytime soon, but the ICE Soul could. As of now, the crossover is available in foreign markets with two different petrol engines, which include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that puts out 147 hp of power. There is also a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer, which is tuned to produce 200 hp of max power.