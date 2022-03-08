Kia EV9 To Launch Next Year With Autonomous Tech & 540 Km Range

Kia EV9 will be launched next year with a large battery pack capable of offering a claimed range of around 540 km

At the 2022 CEO Investor Day, Kia announced its plans to bring in a new range of EVs as a total of 14 all-electric vehicles will be launched by 2027. By the end of this decade, the Korean auto major targets four million yearly sales with half of them being eco-friendly vehicles. The brand is planning to launch at least two new electric vehicles per year.

Kia will bring in a couple of electric pickup trucks as well with one targeting emerging markets. The company will also introduce an entry-level BEV but details on it remain scarce as it aims to have a strong presence in different segments with varying body types. The performance-spec GT variant found in the ICE range will be expanded to BEVs as well.

Kia has also confirmed the EV9 which will be positioned above the existing EV6 and it will go on sale in the international markets next year. Last year, the electric crossover was unveiled in its concept form and it will be one of the significant electrified models. The brand has also said that the EV9 will boast of new autonomous capabilities called AutoMode.

It includes a Highway Driving Pilot as the feature enables the driving on the highway without a driver. The Kia EV9 will also gain OTA updates and feature-on-demand services as owners can purchase software that is required for them. As for the dimensions, it will have an overall length of around 5 metres and it will have a claimed zero to 100 kmph acceleration time of 5 seconds.

The EV9’s large battery pack will be capable of offering a claimed range of around 540 km in a single charge while ultra-fast charging capability will add up 100 km in just six minutes. Kia is expected to launch the EV6 in India along the course of this calendar year. The brand will likely consolidate its ICE lineup with the debut of the facelifted Seltos in 2022.

The Niro EV is also earmarked for India and it will be interesting to see the future electric vehicles Kia will bring to the table in the coming year.