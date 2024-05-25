Kia EV9 Spotted Testing In India Previewing Interior, Launch Soon?

Kia has been testing its EV9 electric SUV on Indian roads for quite some time now. The Kia EV9 will be the second electric car of the manufacturer in India line-up

Kia’s highly-anticipated EV9 is edging closer to its India debut. Expected to launch by the end of FY24-25, a test mule of the new EV9 has been spotted again on our roads, and this time it gives us a sneak peek inside the cabin.

The latest spy shots show the Kia EV9 in a black exterior which looks impressive. At the front, the SUV gets a blanked-off grille, vertically-placed headlamps with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs and an LED light bar running across the bonnet. Moving to the sides, the Kia EV9 sports dual-tone alloy wheels, silver-coloured roof rails, ORVMs and skid plates.

According to recent spy shots, the rear profile comes equipped with a shark-fin antenna, tri-arrow shaped LED tail lamps and an integrated spoiler along with a high-mounted stop lamp. The new EV9 is likely to be offered in various colour options, including White, Red, Silver, Blue and Grey.

Inside the cabin, the three-row electric SUV will come equipped with a range of features, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a four-spoke steering wheel. Other features will likely include Level 2 ADAS, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, connected car technology, multi-zone climate control, electrically adjustable second-row seats and a powered tailgate.

At its heart, the Kia EV9 will be available in two battery packs – 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh. The former comes mated to a single electric motor, while the latter will be paired with dual electric motors. The 2024 Kia EV9 long-range variant offers up to 541 km range on a single charge. Globally, the electric SUV is available in RWD and AWD setups. The company is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the Indian-spec Kia EV9.

Kia might bring the India-bound EV9 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It is expected to be priced between Rs 80 lakh – Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. When launched, the Kia EV9 could give tough competition to the BMW iX.