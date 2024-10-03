Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs. 1.29 Crore

Kia EV9 is claimed to have a driving range of 561 km on a full charge and is available only in its GT-Line AWD variant in India

Kia India has officially launched the EV9 electric SUV today, debuting alongside the fourth-generation Carnival in the Indian market. The EV9, a three-row SUV, is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), making it Kia’s most expensive offering in India, priced at Rs. 1.29 crore (ex-showroom). Positioned in the luxury EV segment, it directly competes with premium electric models such as the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron.

As mentioned earlier, the Kia EV9 is available in its fully loaded GT-Line trim in the Indian market. It is powered by a substantial 99.8 kWh battery pack, which operates alongside a twin electric motor setup – one motor for each wheel, creating an all-wheel-drive configuration. This system delivers a combined power output of 384 hp, with a peak torque of 700 Nm.

The Kia EV9 has garnered a positive reception in international markets, earning several accolades. In India, the electric SUV boasts a claimed driving range of 561 km per charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. Additionally, with a DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.

In India, the Kia EV9 is offered exclusively in the six-seater configuration, featuring middle-row captain seats for enhanced comfort. The electric SUV comes in five exterior paint options: Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal and Aurora Black Pearl. For the interior, customers can choose from two dual-tone theme options.

The Kia EV9 features an impressive array of amenities including dual sunroofs that enhance the cabin’s spaciousness, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a dual 12.3-inch display setup for the touchscreen and instrument console. It is equipped with a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system and a digital key.

For added comfort, the Kia EV9 offers ventilated and massage seats with memory functions, as well as an illuminated steering wheel and triple-zone automatic climate control. It measures 5,015 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, 1,780 mm in height and a wheelbase length of 3,100 mm, making it a spacious SUV.