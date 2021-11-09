Kia EV9 Electric SUV To Make Its Global Debut On November 11

The conceptual version of the Kia EV9 will make its world premiere on November 11 and it will become the brand’s flagship SUV upon arrival

Kia has revealed the official details about its upcoming concept and it may set all guns blazing with it due to a number of reasons. Dubbed the Kia EV9, it will play a significant role in the South Korean auto major’s burgeoning electric vehicle portfolio and it will sit at the top of the range as the flagship zero-emission SUV upon arrival.

Just as every other mainstream manufacturer, Kia is investing heavily in developing advanced technologies related to mobility and a slew of BEVs are certainly in the pipeline for the betterment of the future. The EV9 is kind of a cherry on the cake and it will make its world debut on November 11, 2021, through a conceptual version.

While the teaser does not give away much of the electric SUV, we can be sure that it will be a near-flat roofline with an integrated roof spoiler, large wheels, flared fenders, slightly raked front windshield, and tall pillars. The proportions are rather upright as the front fascia and tailgate structure do not resound sportiness but then again the EV6 has been a complete departure from the ICE range.

The Kia EV6 could have a similar size to the Telluride judging by the boxy appeal and thus it could accommodate seven occupants emphasising practicality. It is expected to have several commonalities with the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 and it could draw energy from a 100 kWh battery pack with 800 V technology.

The dual electric motor setup should ensure an all-wheel-drive configuration and it could sit at the top-of-the-range producing a maximum power output of 308 horsepower. Last year, Kia unveiled plans to bring in as many as seven pure EVs by 2027 and the EV6 has already proven to be a success based on the dedicated E-GMP architecture, shared with Hyundai.

The modified version of the E-GMP platform could be found in the Kia EV9 and the concept could preview the electric SUV in its near-production state. Both Kia and Hyundai are reportedly planning to launch the EV6 and Ioniq 5 in India in the near future.