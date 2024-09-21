Kia EV9 Electric AWD SUV For India – Specs, Features, Range, Colours Revealed

Kia EV9 will be introduced alongside the fourth generation Carnival on October 3 and it will boast a claimed range of 561 km on a single charge

Kia India is planning to launch its new flagship offering, the EV9 electric SUV, on October 3, 2024. The three-row SUV will be brought into the country via CBU route and it will become the most expensive offering from the brand yet with prices likely to hover in the upwards of Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). It will compete with luxury EVs such as BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron in India.

It will be introduced alongside the fourth-generation Carnival premium MPV and ahead of its debut, the brand has revealed all the key technical specifications, equipment list, colour options, etc. As we previously said, the EV9 will be sold in its fully-loaded GT-Line trim domestically and it will be powered by a 99.8 kWh battery pack.

It works in tandem with a twin electric motor setup, one driving each wheel, forming an all-wheel drive configuration. The combined power output stands at 384 hp while they produce a peak torque output of 700 Nm. The electric SUV has been well received in the international markets and is a recipient of several accolades and in India, it will have a claimed driving range of 561 km per charge.

It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. Using a DC fast charger, it can be replenished from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. India will only get the six-seater version of the EV9 with a middle-row captain seating arrangement and it will be retailed in a total of five paint schemes.

They are Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal and Aurora Black Pearl with two interior dual-tone theme options. It measures a length of 5,015 mm, a width of 1,980 mm and a height of 1,780 mm with a wheelbase length of 3,100 mm. As you might expect, it will be packed with modern features and technologies pertaining to entertainment, convenience, comfort and safety.

The equipment list comprises 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch instrument console, dual sunroofs, illuminated steering wheel, a HUD, 14-speaker Meridian audio, ten airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, digital key, six USB-C charging ports, ventilated and massage seats with memory function, triple-zone automatic climate control and so on.