Kia EV6 Trademarked In India; Launch Likely This Year

Kia EV6 is expected to launch in India this year and it could be brought into the country via the CBU route

Kia India has begun the new calendar year strongly with the launch of the Carens three-row UV in an aggressive price bracket ranging between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The South Korean auto major is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos in the coming months and in the second half of the year, the EV6 electric crossover will more likely be introduced.

Fuelling the speculations, the EV6 name has now been trademarked in India suggesting that a launch could be on the cards. The EV6 is the first BEV based on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture and it has plenty in common with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is also said to launch sometime this year in the domestic market.

The facelifted Hyundai Kona Electric will reportedly debut later this year and its cousin, the Kia Niro EV could also be in the pipeline for 2023. Back to the Kia EV6, it competes against Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and VW ID.4 in the international markets and it will likely be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route.

The Kia EV6 has been well received amongst buyers in the global scene and it will be interesting to see how it stacks up in India. The entry-level trim comes with a 58 kWh battery pack and an electric motor mounted at the rear helping in producing 167 hp and 349 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to do zero to 96 kmph in just eight seconds and has a top speed of 185 kmph.

The claimed driving range stands at around 373 km and the features list boasts a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 19-inch alloy wheels, eight-way adjustable driver seat, wireless charging facility, leather-wrapped steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, etc.

The bigger 77.4 kWh battery and a more powerful electric motor aid in delivering 225 hp and 349 Nm with 0-96 kmph in 7.2 seconds and 185 kmph top speed. A twin motor setup makes 320 hp and 604 Nm and it can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 5.1 seconds before reaching a top speed of 188 kmph. The RWD and AWD have a claimed range of 500 km and 441 km respectively in the US.