Kia EV6: The Perfect Blend of Power, Luxury & Futuristic Design

The Kia EV6 has phenomenal range capabilities as it is claimed to do over 700 km on a single charge while boasting impressive performance as zero to 100 kmph can be achieved in just 5.2 seconds

Kia India introduced the EV6 flagship electric crossover just over a year ago and it has been well-received by customers. Amidst being the first Kia car to sit on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform, the globally acclaimed EV has won multiple awards since its inception. At the New York International Auto Show, it was awarded the ‘Performance Car of the Year’.

The Kia EV6 is already the recipient of the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY, 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, 2022 European Car of the Year, 2022 Korean Car of the Year and 2022 Car of the Year and SUV of the Year at the Red Dot Awards. The 2023 Kia EV6 is sold in two variants namely GT Line and GT Line AWD and is priced at Rs. 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

Besides a unique exterior evoking sportiness, the Kia EV6 boasts a luxurious interior and appealing performance for enthusiasts. The E-GMP platform offers a variety of benefits as the flat floor enhances the cabin room while the equipment list is packed to the brim. The architecture also plays a big role in the EV achieving top-notch handling characteristics.

The Kia EV6 is sold in five attractive colour schemes. They are Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl and Snow White Pearl. In addition to the ultra-fast DC charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality enhancing its practicality, the high-end equipment list pertains to entertainment, convenience, safety, comfort and assistance.

It boasts ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety tech, a powered liftgate, 10-way powered and ventilated seats at the front, 14-speaker Meridian audio, a heads-up display with augmented reality, a two-spoke steering wheel, a floating centre console design, a curved display with integrated screens (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for instrumentation), multiple airbags, and so on.

The futuristic exterior comes with a clean profile yet pulsate at several angles. The 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, full-width LED tail lamps and a ducktail-type spoiler further enhance the overall road presence. Under ARAI test conditions, the Kia EV6 has a claimed range of well over 700 km on a single charge. The GT Line variant is equipped with dual electric motors capable of developing a maximum power output of 321 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque.

The AWD trim comes with a 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack and it does zero to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds. It replenishes back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent using a 350 kW DC fast charger in just 18 minutes. A 50 kW can achieve the same charge in 73 minutes. With power-packed performance, versatile charging options and a long-range eliminating anxiety, the Kia EV6 is definitely the electric vehicle one should cast his eyes on.

The South Korean auto major has endeavoured towards improving the charging infrastructure and nearly a year ago, the brand installed India’s first and fastest 240 kWh charger for promoting green technology. At the time of launch last year, it announced to expand its EV dealership footprint from 15 select dealerships across 12 cities to 60 outlets across 44 cities and thus making the EV6 available to more customers.