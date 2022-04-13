Kia EV6 Spied Again In India; Launch Likely Soon

Kia EV6 could be sold in India in its GT specification capable of developing 585 hp and 740 Nm; based on the E-GMP platform as the India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia India has repeatedly been spotted testing the EV6 on public roads and is expected to go on sale in May or June 2022. It will more likely be introduced as a full import and the chances of it being offered in a fully-loaded trim are also high considering that the range-topping GT performance-based trim was caught on camera quite a few times already.

The electric crossover sits on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture and it has several commonalities with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which will reportedly be launched in India later this year. Despite being based on the same architecture, both the zero-emission vehicles differ in terms of the way they look, as Kia and Hyundai took different styling directions of their own.

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a retro appeal, the Kia EV6 is based on the latest Opposites United styling philosophy with more modern design details. It has an appealing road presence courtesy of the sharp-looking headlights with sporty LED Daytime Running Lights accompanying the muscular hood and a set of aggressive-looking 19-inch wheels.

Other visual highlights are a raked front windshield, a thick light bar running across the width of the crossover at the back, a sculpted boot structure, an integrated spoiler and so on. As for the interior, the Kia EV6 will likely be equipped with a suite of driver-assistive and safety features including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech.

The features list comprises a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, a heads-up display with augmented reality, a wireless charger, and so on. Globally, the EV6 has been well received amongst customers and is available with either a 58 kWh or a 78 kWh battery pack.

The smaller battery pack drives the rear wheels with a single electric motor capable of 170 hp while a dual-motor configuration delivers power to all four wheels with a combined output of 235 hp. Likewise, the 78 kWh battery pack can also be had in two configurations with a single motor system kicking out 229 hp and the AWD layout enables 325 hp. The top-spec GT trim delivers 585 hp and 740 Nm.