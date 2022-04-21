Kia EV6 Pre-Bookings Open On May 26 In India; Launch Soon

Kia EV6 will be limited to 100 units for India and it will likely carry a price tag in the upwards of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India will officially commence the pre-bookings for the EV6 electric crossover on May 26 and it will more likely go on sale in June 2022. We brought you exclusive spy images of the EV6 just over a week ago and previously we told you that it would be launched this year. The Kia EV6 recently won the 2022 European Car of the Year award and was a runner-up in the 2022 World Car of the Year category, only to be beaten by its cousin, the India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Kia EV6 is based on the E-GMP skateboard – the first dedicated electric architecture from Hyundai Motor Group and it will be put to use to full effect in the coming years as the modular platform will give rise to a host of new EVs across different body types. The EV6 is the first all-electric EV based on E-GMP, which will spawn six more electrified models within the Hyundai Group.

While the South Korean auto major has not revealed the specifications and trim levels that will be offered in India, it is safe to assume that the EV6 will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and the range-topping GT variant could be the one to be made available – considering that it was caught quite a few times on public roads.

In the global markets, the Kia EV6 is offered in two battery configurations and both of them can be had with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The electric crossover will likely carry a starting price in the upwards of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) and its availability will be limited to just 100 units in the first lot.

The smaller 58 kWh battery pack develops 170 PS and 350 Nm in its RWD trim while the AWD variant employing two electric motors is capable of producing a combined power output of 235 PS and 605 Nm. The 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack delivers 229 PS and 350 Nm in its RWD guise and it increases to 325 PS and 605 Nm in the AWD trim.

The Kia EV6 GT, on the other hand, pumps out 585 PS and it has a claimed top speed of 260 kmph. It is claimed to reach zero to 10- kmph in just 3.5 seconds in its AWD trim. The e-crossover enables a claimed range of up to 510 km in the WLTP cycle and using an 800-volt charging system that allows up to 350 kW fast charging facility, the 10-80 per cent is reached in just 18 minutes.