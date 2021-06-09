Kia EV6 Makes Good First Impression – Detailed In Walkaround Video

Kia EV6 GT can do 0-96 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and the battery pack is capable of 576 horsepower

The initial impressions on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 have been positive amongst the international media and since it has plenty in common with the Kia EV6, one would automatically assume the same. However, here we have linked a video giving a detailed walkaround of the electric vehicle and let you decide it!

Just like the Japanese counterparts, Kia and Hyundai have the potential to make a strong impact in the EV space and the availability of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 has been expanded gradually across the globe. Both focus on offering a good driving range instead of high performance except for the top-of-the-line trims while more zero-emission vehicles are in the pipeline targeting affordability and practicality.

Hyundai is working on a mass-market electric vehicle for India as well and it will arrive in the near future. The Kia EV6 GT has plenty of power at its disposal and is claimed to go from zero to 96 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The battery pack is capable of producing a maximum power output of 576 horsepower and using a DC fast charger, it is capable of adding 351 km in just 18 minutes.

The South Korean auto major says the EV6 has a driving range of 483 km on a single charge. The American division of Kia opened bookings for the EV6 First Edition less than a week ago but technical difficulties led to the reservations postponed to June 8. Interested customers can pay an initial token of USD 100 and only 1,500 units of the EV6 First Edition are produced.

The brand expects the Kia EV6 First Edition to sell out quickly due to the said overwhelming demand and Kia had to improve its website’s bandwidth to meet the traffic surge. Costing USD 58,500 (Rs. 42.67 lakh), the EV6 First Edition is equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack alongside a twin electric motor setup providing an AWD system.

It has a combined power output of 320 horsepower and 605 Nm of peak torque and it can do zero to 96 mph in 5.1 seconds with a claimed driving range of 426 km on a single charge. To differentiate itself from the regular model, the First Edition gets a number of upgrades including illuminated door sill plates, individual number badge, dark green seats, unique yellow paint job, sunroof, AI HUD, remote smart park assist, 14-speaker audio, 20-inch wheels, etc.