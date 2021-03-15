Kia EV6 Is The Brand’s First Dedicated EV With 500 KM Range

Kia EV6 is based on the new Opposites United design philosophy and shares the E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia Motors has officially revealed the first set of images of what has been dubbed the EV6 for the global markets. The South Korean brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle will make its world debut later this month and it harbingers a range of zero-emission models pertaining to the future strategy revealed a while ago. As expected from the spy images, the Kia EV6 has an appealing road presence with generous proportions.

It has a wide track and large greenhouse courtesy of the long wheelbase with sporty short overhangs. It differs from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which gives a funky sci-fi vibe of the past, in a big way with modern design elements. The Kia EV6 is based on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) as the Ioniq 5 and is the first model to boast of Opposites United design philosophy the company has adapted.

The styling language depends on five different pillars and the EV6 sets the tone for an assortment of electric vehicles to come. Up front, it features a bonnet sloping downwards with muscular lines and underneath the clamshell structure, the LED headlamps and boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights are neatly integrated. The Kia EV6 has the ‘Digital Tiger Face’, the latest iteration of the Tiger Nose front grille.

Wearing Kia’s new simplified logo, the EV6 comes with a wide central air intake, raked front windshield, a sloping roofline with an integrated spoiler on the edge, high-mounted stop lamp, sharp fin antenna, an eccentric LED tail lamp bar covering the entire width as it runs across the stubby tailgate, dual-tone alloy wheels pushed to the edges to leverage the long wheelbase length for interior space, etc.

You could also notice the rather clean side profile with prominent lines and sloping C-pillars, and Kia says ‘daring’ colour schemes will be on offer. The cabin comprises recycled plastic materials and the less use of physical buttons meant that it has an upmarket vibe all around. Following a two-tone theme with white coloured seats, the EV6 has an all-digital instrumentation, and a curved screen angled towards the driver and sadly the 21-screen dashboard display from Imagine concept is no more.

The two-spoke steering wheel appears to have been influenced by the Genesis GV80 and the AC controlling can be performed through touchscreen buttons with haptic feedback. It will be stacked similar to the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6. As for the performance, it will have 800 V internals with charging speeds of up to 220 kW. Kia will announce the official specifications of the EV6 during its launch.

The E-GMP is capable of charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes and the flexible architecture offers RWD and AWD configurations. It can accommodate up to 72.6 kWh battery pack and the range capabilities are up to 500 km on a single charge. It will have quicker charging ability, better top speed and acceleration compared to the existing Soul EV and e-Niro.