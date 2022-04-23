Kia EV6 India Launch In August 2022 – What We Know So Far

Kia EV6 electric crossover will likely go on sale in August 2022 and it will be limited to just 100 units

Kia India has officially announced the pre-bookings for the EV6 electric crossover in the domestic market and it will commence on May 26, 2022. The EV6 is expected to be launched in August and subsequently, deliveries will commence. It must be noted that Kia has limited the availability of the EV6 to just 100 units in India due to chip shortage issues.

The Kia EV6 will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and it will more likely be offered in its top-of-the-line specification only and the price is expected to be in the upwards of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV6 is the first Kia model to sit on the dedicated E-GMP platform and it has already been well-received globally.

The electric crossover is also the 2022 European Car of the Year. With high demand, the South Korean auto major has been seeking ways to reduce the waiting period in the international markets and it explains why only a limited quantity is allotted for India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has plenty in common with the Kia EV6, will likely arrive in October 2022 in India.

As for India, the Kia EV6 is expected to be available only with the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack and it works in tandem with a twin electric motor setup to produce a combined power output of 325 PS and 605 Nm of peak torque transferring power to both the axles. It has a claimed driving range of around 510 km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle.

The same Lithium-ion battery also comes with a RWD configuration developing 229 PS and 350 Nm. The smaller 58 kWh battery pack kicks out 170 PS and 350 Nm in its RWD guise and the AWD variant equipped with two electric motors makes 235 PS and 605 Nm. Kia could consider bringing the smaller battery pack in the near future if the demand exists and supply chain issues ease.

The Kia EV6 uses an 800 V charging system that enables up to 350 kW fast-charging capability, and thus 10 to 80 per cent can be replenished in a matter of 18 minutes.