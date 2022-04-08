Kia EV6 GT Spied Undisguised With 585 HP; India Launch Next Month

Kia EV6 is expected to be offered in its performance-based GT trim in India producing a total of 585 hp and 740 Nm

Kia India is expected to launch the EV6 electric crossover some time next month or in June 2022 in the domestic market and it will more likely be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) route. The EV6 in its GT trim has been caught on camera undisguised in Andhra Pradesh and is the first model underpinned by the dedicated E-GMP skatebaord architecture.

The Kia EV6 follows the brand’s latest Opposites United design philosophy and it has plenty in common with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 which it shares platform with. However, both the South Korean auto majors went with separate styling directions to differentiate them as the EV6 looks more modern and the Ioniq 5 boasts retro design cues.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also believed to launch in India later this year and it could be introduced via CKD route. Back to the EV6, it comes with slender headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, raked front windshield, forward dipping muscular bonnet, sporty 19-inch wheels, sculpted bootlid, a prominent light strip covering the width at the rear, integrated roof poiler, and so on.

The interior gets a host of ADAS based features, an augmented reality HUD, two-spoke steering wheels, twin screen configuration, layered dashboard, eight-way adjustable driver seat, wireless charging facility, etc. In the international markets, the Kia EV6 uses a 58 kWh battery pack and a larger 78 kWh battery pack.

The former comes in two different configurations as the rear-wheel-drive version has a single motor setup producing 170 hp while a twin motor setup in AWD layout kicks out 235 hp. The larger battery pack, likewise, makes 229 hp using a single electric motor in its RWD avatar while a dual motor configuration drives all four wheels with a power out of 325 hp.

The Kia EV6 GT performance-based variant generates 585 hp and 740 Nm. The chances of Kia introducing this particular variant are high considering that it has been spotted testing and it will harbinger a range of electric vehicles from the company including e-Niro and a volume-based electric SUV.