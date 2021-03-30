Kia EV6 GT Revealed With 577 HP; 0-100 In 3.5 Seconds

The EV6 crossover is Kia’s first dedicated electric vehicle, and is based on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

A few weeks ago, Kia had revealed the EV6 – its first dedicated battery-powered vehicle, however, the Korean carmaker refrained from unveiling its technical specifications at the time. Now, Kia has finally disclosed all the numbers, along with additional information about the GT-Line and the range-topping GT variants of the crossover.

Talking about its dimensions, the Kia EV6 crossover measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, stands 1,550 mm tall and has a massive 2,900 mm long wheelbase. The new EV is positioned somewhere between the Sportage and Sorento in Kia’s portfolio.

Kia EV6 buyers will have a choice of a range of configurations, starting with the battery pack of either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh. The car can be had with a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels only, while the higher variants get dual-motor AWD, just like the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The EV6 with a single electric motor and smaller battery puts out 168 hp, while the AWD variants add a front motor for a total output of 232 hp. When fitted with a larger battery, the EV6 gets a more powerful rear motor producing 225 hp. With AWD, the dual-motor setup delivers a combined 321 hp with the bigger battery.

But that’s not all. The EV6 GT’s dual-electric motor setup belts out a massive 577 hp of max power and 740 Nm of peak torque, enabling 0-100 kmph sprints in a mere 3.5 seconds. The Kia EV6 GT has a top speed of 260 kmph, and also gets an electronically controlled limited-slip differential to improve handling in all conditions.

It should be noted that the bigger battery can also be had with the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration, in which case the EV6 will offer a range of over 510 km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle.

The carmaker will give buyers the freedom to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive configurations as well as from the smaller or larger battery on all models apart from the flagship GT. The 2022 Kia EV6 will be manufactured in Kia’s home country, and will go on sale in the second half of this year.