Exclusive: Kia EV6 GT-Line With 500 Km Range Spied Ahead Of Launch

Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack capable of 225 hp and 350 Nm and is claimed to have an EPA-estimated range of up to 500 km

Kia introduced the EV6 crossover as its first dedicated electric vehicle based on the E-GMP skateboard just over a year ago. It has been well received in the international markets and was crowned the 2022 European Car of the Year recently. It was also a runner-up in the 2022 World Car of the Year category only to be beaten by its sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, to the crown.

The South Korean auto major has already announced that the pre-bookings for the EV6 will commence on May 26, 2022 in India and only a select number of units (100 examples for 2022) will be made available though due to the supply chain constraints and high demand existing globally. The zero-emission crossover will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route.

It is expected to be priced in the upwards of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch sometime next month while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is bound for later this calendar year. The Kia EV6 is retailed in Light, Wind and GT-Line guises. The Wind and GT-Line variants are offered in RWD and AWD options in the overseas markets and it appears that the GT-Line is heading to India.

Except for the GT-Line AWD trim, all the other versions come with the same dark grey finished 19-inch alloy wheels and each of them has minor visual differences. The one heading to India will more likely be the GT-Line RWD as the AWD features a 20-inch black finished alloy wheel design. The Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD is priced at USD 51,200 (Rs. 39.67 lakh) – USD 4,700 (Rs. 3.64 lakh) less expensive than the AWD.

The EV6 GT-Line RWD is equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack capable of 225 hp and 350 Nm and is capable of EPA estimated driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. Some of the feature highlights are a powered sunroof, vegan leather and suede seating materials, heated and ventilated front seats, an onboard power generator, towing capacity of up to 1,043 kg, etc.

It also boasts dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays with Kia Connect and navigation, augmented reality based HUD, 14-speaker Meridian audio, wireless charger, smart key with push-button and remote start, around view monitor, blind-spot monitoring system, remote smart park assist, auto extending flush door handles, blind spot detection, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, smart cruise control, etc.