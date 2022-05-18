Kia EV6 GT Line Vs GT Line AWD – Specs & Features Comparison

The upcoming Kia EV6 will be available in two variants in the Indian market, and here, we briefly compare both variants of the electric crossover

Kia EV6 is set to launch in India in June this year. The electric crossover will be introduced in our market in two variants – GT-Line and GT-Line AWD. Other than the obvious differences in the drivetrain, there will be a few other distinctions between these two variants.

The upcoming Kia EV6’s GT-Line variant will have a lot of features and equipment on offer. Starting with the safety features, the vehicle gets 8 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, ABS with ESC, hill assist, vehicle stability management, parking sensors (front and rear), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia will also offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) on EV6, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, blind-spot avoidance, rear cross-traffic avoidance, safe exit assist, driver attention monitor, and adaptive cruise control (with stop and go function). Other key features are listed below.

Kia EV6 GT-Line Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD 12.3-inch digital instrument console All features of GT-Line, plus the following: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system e-AWD Dual-zone climate control Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Power adjustable front seats Smart Powered Tailgate Ventilated seats Automatic flush door handles Audio system with 4 speakers, 2 tweeters 14-speaker audio system with active sound design Multifunction steering wheel with vegan leather wrap – Smart key with push-button start/stop – Auto-dimming IRVM – Electrically adjusting and folding ORVMs – One-touch front power windows – Wireless smartphone charger – Electronic park brake with auto-hold – Adjustable regenerative braking (with paddle shifters) – Kia Connect (with over 60 connected features) –

Apart from the ones listed above, there are a few other standard features available here – 19-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, UV cut glass, an electric sunroof, 64-colour ambient cabin lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

In the Indian market, Kia EV6 will be available with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, paired with either a single electric motor (standard, RWD variant) or two (AWD variant). The specifications are listed below. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 73 minutes using a 50 kW charger, and in 18 minutes via a 350 kW charger. Also, the manufacturer claims a driving range of up to 528 km.

Specifications Kia EV6 GT-Line Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD Battery capacity 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh Motor type Permanent magnet synchronous motor Permanent magnet synchronous motor Motor location Rear axle Front and rear axle Max. power 229 PS 352 PS Max. torque 350 Nm 605 Nm

Kia EV6 will be available in five colour options – Snow White Pearl, Moonscape, Aurora Black, Runaway Red, and Yacht Blue. Both variants of the vehicle will have a black interior theme, with black suede seats and vegan leather bolsters.