Kia EV6 Facelift To Be Revealed At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Kia EV6 facelift will more likely go on sale sometime this year in India with similar updates as the global model

Kia India will showcase the recently unveiled Syros compact SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Scheduled between January 17 and 22, the motoring show will also likely see the debut of the updated EV6 crossover ahead of its market launch in the coming months. The Syros and EV6 facelift will be accompanied by the existing crop of Kia cars sold domestically.

It must be noted that Kia is also developing the Carens facelift and the first locally-made electric RV. The updated EV6 made its premiere in South Korea back in May 2024 with a plethora of revisions inside the cabin and cosmetically and its latest global range currently features a brand new battery option as well.

The 2025 Kia EV6 boasts an updated styling with redesigned headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights inspired by the flagship EV9. Its design also hints at influences from the EV3 and EV4 concepts. The front grille’s lower section has been reworked, accompanied by an updated bumper while the newly designed black and silver alloy wheels complement the overall appearance along with a full-width LED light bar.

It comes with significant interior enhancements such as a redesigned curved panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a new two-spoke steering wheel, a fingerprint reader allowing registered drivers to start the EV without requiring a physical key.

Other highlights are an updated head-up display, retuned frequency-selective dampers, strengthened chassis, a digital rearview mirror for improved visibility, OTA updates now extend to critical electronic systems and Genesis-derived augmented reality navigation which leverages a front camera to overlay navigation graphics onto the real-world view.

The new Kia EV6 replaces its 77.4 kWh battery pack with a larger 84 kWh unit. This upgrade boosts the RWD variant’s range to 494 km (as per Korean standards), a 19 km improvement over the previous model. The new battery supports ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging, enabling a rapid recharge from zero to 80% in just 18 minutes.