Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts With New Looks, More Tech & New Battery

The Kia EV6 facelift is expected to launch in India in early 2025; gets a redesigned front fascia and a more advanced features list

The refreshed Kia EV6 electric crossover has been revealed in its homeland of South Korea with a host of updates inside and out while a new battery pack has also been introduced. The mid-cycle update sees the debut of a brand new front fascia with sleeker LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, taking inspiration from the EV9 flagship electric SUV.

The similarities with the EV3 and EV4 concepts cannot be ruled out either. The lower part of the front grille section has also been modified while the updated bumper adds to the refreshed appeal. The updated zero-emission crossover runs on newly designed black and silver alloy wheels and the LED light bar covers the width of the vehicle at the back giving a unique look.

The 2025 Kia EV6 boasts several interior updates, with the most notable being the redesigned curved panoramic screen housing both the 12.3-inch digital instrument console and the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The company has also brought in a new two-spoke steering wheel and incorporated a fingerprint reader, enabling registered drivers to start the EV without the need for a key.

Additionally, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, updated HUD and a digital rearview mirror have been introduced and now the OTA updates control critical electronic systems. The new augmented reality navigation tech utilising front camera with graphic overlays is borrowed from Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis

The 2025 Kia EV6 ditches the 77.4 kWh battery pack for a larger 84 kWh unit found in other EVs within the Hyundai Motor Group. In Korea, the RWD variant is claimed to have a range of 494 km – 19 km more compared to the outgoing EV6. The new battery supports 350 kW DC fast charging and can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The EV6 facelift will go on sale in Korea next month and we expect the India launch to happen in early 2025. To improve the overall comfort, Kia has retuned the frequency-selective dampers while the chassis has been strengthened for improved safety.