Kia EV6 Electric Crossover India Launch Set For June 2022

Kia EV6 will reportedly go on sale around June 2022 and it will harbinger a range of EVs from the brand over the next few years

As we have been telling this for months already, Kia’s India division will launch the EV6 electric vehicle in the local market this year and now a report emerged on the internet indicates that it will be introduced around June 2022. The Kia EV6 is the 2021 European Car of the Year as it has been well received amongst customers abroad.

The Kia EV6 is high on safety too and is the first dedicated zero-emission vehicle from the brand based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture, which has also given rise to the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EV6 unsurprisingly will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and it follows the latest Opposite United styling philosophy adapted by the company.

The eco-friendly vehicle has a stylish front fascia boasting a pair of sleek headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the bonnet tapers down from the raked windshield. The sporty front bumper comes with sharp housings for the air dams and the side profile accentuates the E-GMP platform’s spacious interior with a sloping roofline and muscular rear haunches.

Other visual highlights are aggressive-looking 19-inch wheels, a rather dramatic rear end with a sculpted boot structure having a thick strip of LED covering the entire width and it extends into the LED tail lamps while the rear glass panel enhances the bulkiness from the sides. The busy rear bumper is accompanied by an integrated roof spoiler and shark fin antenna in body colour.

The interior of the Kia EV6 looks premium with less use of physical buttons and twin-screen layout aligned side by side dominating the proceedings (one for instrumentation and the other for touchscreen with 12.3-inch size for each). The layered dashboard, prominent horizontal AC vents, flat-bottom steering wheel and a busy centre console, wireless charger, eight-way adjustable driver seat, AI-based HUD, ADAS tech, etc are some of the main features.

In the international markets, the Kia EV6 is available with a 58 kWh and a 77.4 kWh battery pack with both offering all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations with up to 585 hp power and 740 Nm of peak torque while having a claimed range of up to 528 km. Last month, the EV6 was trademarked in India and it will harbinger a range of new EVs from Kia including a new Niro and a mass-market EV.