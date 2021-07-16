Kia EV6 Detailed Impressively In This Must Watch Video

Kia EV6 has a distinct interior compared to the regular ICE models in the brand’s global lineup; the top-spec EV6 GT produces 576 horsepower

Kia hosted the global premiere of the EV6 a couple of months ago and we brought you all the details about the vehicle. It is the first Kia model based on a dedicated electric vehicle architecture and Carfection got its hands on it lately and the video attached below gives all the necessary details about the highly impressive zero-emission model.

The E-GMP platform based Kia EV6 can be related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has also been well received in the international markets. The interior of the Kia EV6 holds interest for many and Carfection got to the skin of many interesting details within the cabin. The interior looks a lot different from the regular cabins found in the brand’s ICE lineup.

In the EV6, there is a large 12-inch TFT curved display for the infotainment system and the instrument console is also digital to give a seamless experience with modern technologies. It has a floating centre console, which has been showcased in a compelling manner in the video. For added practicality, a number of extra storage pockets have also been given.

The electric vehicle also has a rather unique steering wheel featuring rear buttons as opposed to the capacitive ones in modern EVs. The South Korean auto major is offering the EV6 with a slew of battery options. The range-topping EV6 GT comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack with two electric motors and the maximum power output stands at 576 horsepower.

It is claimed to do zero to 96 mph in just 3.5 seconds. In the United States market, the Kia EV6 is also offered in a First Edition. It uses a twin electric motor system with a peak power of 313 horsepower and a single rear-wheel-driven motor is good enough for 218 horsepower. The base 58 kWh battery pack works in tandem with a single rear e-motor to produce 167 horsepower.

Kia does not sell any eco-friendly vehicle in India but its parent Hyundai retails the Kona Electric. We can expect some action from the manufacturer in the EV space in the future but up next a premium MPV slotting below Carnival is likely arriving in early 2022.