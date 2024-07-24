Kia EV6 Can Now Be Leased In India For Rs. 1.29 Lakh Per Month

The lease rate for Kia EV6 set at Rs. 1.29 lakh per month and the package encompasses insurance, maintenance, RSA, etc

Today, Kia India launched a new leasing scheme for their premier electric vehicle, the EV6. This decision follows the significant success achieved by the company’s leasing program within just two months of its debut. The EV6’s special lease rate is set at Rs. 1.29 lakh per month. This package encompasses insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop services, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and 24/7 roadside assistance, as stated by the brand.

The EV6 leasing scheme has been exclusively offered to specific groups including doctors registered with the IMA or a state association, as well as heads of any registered medical institution, hospital, or clinic. It is also available to Chartered Accountants who are ICAI members, heads of CA firms, or those registered with the ICAI.

Additionally, other self-employed professionals and select corporate entities are eligible for this program. The Kia EV6 was revealed midway through 2021 globally and it has been well received by customers amidst winning multiple accolades. The electric crossover arrived in India in 2022 and is currently brought into the country via CBU route.

The first Kia model based on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture is sold with a claimed driving range of up to 708 km on a single charge. Utilising a 350 kW DC fast charger, it can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The EV6 accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds and is packed with features inside the cabin.

Some of the highlighting safety features are eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS, electronic stability control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree camera system. Speaking of the new leasing program, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said,

“Within 2 months of its launch, Kia Lease program has gained significant traction in Metro and Tier I cities, and the addition of the EV6 underscores our commitment to meeting customer demands and provide them the best of technology along with sustainable mobility solutions. The positive response reaffirms our confidence in the future of the Kia Lease program as we strive to make our vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers”.

The Kia Lease program comes in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services and it caters to those with extended mobility requirements, providing lease terms from two to five years with various mileage choices. Besides EV6, the program offers minimum monthly rental plans for Sonet, Seltos and Carens at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 24,999 respectively.