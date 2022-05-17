Kia EV6 Brochure Leaked In India – 528 Km Range, 0-100 In 3.5 S, ADAS

Kia EV6 is expected to go on sale next month in India and its pre-bookings will officially commence on May 26

Kia India will commence the pre-bookings for the EV6 electric crossover, the 2022 European Car of the Year, in the domestic market on May 26, 2022. It will be restricted to 100 units for this year and will enter showrooms sometime next month. Ahead of its market debut, the brochure of the EV6 has been leaked online revealing the range, performance, battery, features, etc.

The EV6 is the first Kia model to sit on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard and it has been well received in the global markets. The leaked brochure suggests that the EV6 will be offered only with the bigger 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a claimed driving of 528 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Using a 350 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Utilising a 50 kW fast charger will only consume 73 minutes to reach 80 per cent from 10 per cent. Interestingly, the battery pack will be sold in its rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The single electric motor driving the rear wheels enables a power of 229 PS and 350 Nm while the dual e-motor setup sending power to all four wheels makes 325 PS and 605 Nm.

The EV6 is said to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The GT Line AWD trim will boast additional features such as a 14-speaker Meridian audio, body-coloured flush type auto door handles, a powered tailgate and AR-enabled HUD. The five-seater is suspended on McPherson struts at the front and a multi-link suspension at the rear.

It will have disc brakes on all four wheels and it will ride on 19-inch crystal cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the Kia EV6 measures 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and stands 1,550 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,900 mm. It will be retailed in a total of five colour schemes namely Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl and Yacht Blue.

Some of the key highlights in the packed features list are dual LED headlights, dual 12-inch displays, EPB with AHF, vehicle-to-load capability, Kia Connect with 60+ features, eight airbags, ADAS tech, electric sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, black suede seats with vegan leather bolsters, vegan leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats, wireless charger and a lot more.

The zero-emission crossover will be brought into the country via CBU route and the supposedly leaked brochure did have the mention of the 58 kWh battery pack.