Kia EV4 Electric SUV Test Prototype Spied – Key Details

A new Kia electric SUV which is said to be none other than the EV4 has been spied in South Korea; Sporting a similar size as the Seltos mid-size SUV, the test mule seems to be in near-production form

The introduction of new EVs has become the new norm for car manufacturers globally. Racing for the future, the majority of car brands are actively working to bring out new EVs in the market in order to expand their portfolio as well as range of choices for the customers. In line with this, a new Kia electric SUV has been spotted testing in South Korea and it is believed to be the EV4.

Earlier in 2021, the Korean carmaker teased a small electric SUV which is in development since then and the images look somewhat similar to the recent test prototype spotting. As of now, Kia has launched the EV6 in many international markets including India and it will be followed by the flagship EV9 electric SUV. Recently, the images of the production-ready Kia EV5 electric SUV were also leaked online ahead of its global debut.

According to media reports, the EV4 will be similar to the Seltos mid-size SUV in terms of dimensions and the test mule also suggests the same. Moreover, the test mule gets a typical boxy design which seems to be inspired by its bigger siblings, the EV9 and EV5. Although the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged, the slight slope at the rear end of the roof line is quite evident along with the EV-specific aero-efficient wheels.

The rear profile seems to get the EV6 tail elements including the connected LED lamps while the headlight at the front gives the EV9 vibe. Nonetheless, it will be based on Kia’s latest design direction and we can have more changes coming up in the final production model. The interiors are expected to be quite minimalistic, something we have seen in the EV6. In terms of features, two connected displays; a full suite of ADAS tech along with a host of other bells and whistles is quite obvious.

Under the hood, expect the EV4 to be powered by a 50-60 kWh battery pack with a claimed real-world range of around 500 kilometres. It will be mated to a single-motor front-wheel drive system. Earlier it was speculated that the EV4 will be based on the familiar e-GMP platform, however, some latest reports suggest that it could be underpinned by the new IMA chassis, an advanced and flexible derivative of e-GMP.

The global debut is expected to be in the year 2025 and once launched in India, it will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki eVX, Mahindra BE.05, Hyundai Creta EV and more.