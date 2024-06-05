Kia EV3 Compact e-SUV Prices Out, To Be Highly Competitive

The long-range Kia EV3 is priced at 46.5 million won (Rs. 28.28 lakh) and the GT prices begin at 46.7 million won (Rs. 28.40 lakh)

On Tuesday, Kia announced the pricing for the eagerly anticipated EV3, starting at 42.1 million won (Rs. 25.60 lakh). The long-range variant is priced at 46.5 million won (Rs. 28.28 lakh), and the GT version begins at 46.7 million won (Rs. 28.40 lakh). However, in Korea, the electric SUV can be purchased in the mid-30 million-won range due to a government incentive.

This provides up to 6.5 million won for zero-emission vehicles priced below 55 million won. With the addition of a local government subsidy, the final cost could fall to the high-20 million-won range (Rs. 17 lakh approximately considering all incentives). Sales will begin in Korea in July, with a European release set for the fourth quarter but the American buyers will have to wait until next year.

Kia’s CEO Song Ho-sung had earlier suggested a global price range of USD 35,000 to USD 50,000. The company aims to sell two lakh units of the EV3 worldwide, targeting 25,000 sales in its domestic market. The Kia EV3 could be one of the models considered for India in the near future as the EV6 electric crossover has been well received by customers.

The flagship EV9 electric SUV is also slated to debut before the end of this year. The EV3 is designed based on the latest Opposites United design philosophy and almost replicates its concept version. It aims for high volume sales due to its compact size, appealing to a broad spectrum of consumers with a driving range of up to 600 km in the WLTP cycle.

Kia states that the EV3 can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in only 31 minutes using a fast charger. It will feature Kia’s AI Assistant, premium streaming services, advanced assistance and safety tech, OTA updates, etc.

Based on the E-GMP architecture as its bigger siblings the EV9 and EV6, it comes with a spacious cabin, seats with a fold-back relaxation mode, a 25-litre frunk and a boot volume of 460 litres. In its Standard trim, the EV3 is equipped with a 58.3 kWh battery while the EV3 Long Range variant uses a 81.4 kWh battery pack.