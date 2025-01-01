Kia Concludes 2024 With Best Delivery Record Ever – 2.55 Lakh+ Units

Kia India wrapped up 2024 on a high note, recording its highest-ever delivery figure of 2,55,038 units with a 6 per cent YoY growth

Kia India concluded 2024 with its best-ever delivery record, achieving 2,55,038 units. This represents a 6 per cent growth compared to the 2,40,919 vehicles delivered in 2023, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing automakers in the country. A major highlight of 2024 was Kia’s network expansion across Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

By adding 126 new dealerships and 36 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) outlets, Kia’s presence now spans 700 touchpoints in 301 cities nationwide. As it has been in the past, the Kia Sonet played a pivotal role in the company’s success, delivering 1,02,337 units. The Seltos and Carens also delivered good volumes in the 2024 calendar year.

The recently launched fourth-generation Kia Carnival Limousine variant has also set a record for a luxury MPV by delivering 563 units within just two months of its debut. Kia India’s global footprint also expanded significantly, with exports totalling 25,404 units in 2024. Reflecting on the year, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, called 2024 a transformative period for his brand.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Kia EVs In 2025-26 (Including 2 Compact e-SUVs)

He further added: “Expanding our touchpoints across the country is not just a strategy for immediate gains—it’s a long-term investment in building customer trust and expanding our reach. As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market.”

As 2025 begins, Kia is gearing up for the launch of the Syros compact SUV which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. The sub-four-metre SUV is loaded with upmarket features and technologies including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for all passengers, powered driver seat, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six airbags, etc.

Also Read: Kia Syros vs Nexon vs XUV 3XO vs Venue: Specs, Features & More

The prices of the Kia Syros will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It derives power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque.