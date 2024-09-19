Kia Developing An Affordable Small Electric City Car

Kia is developing a performance-based electric successor to the Stinger while a new city electric car is also in the works

Kia is currently considering the introduction of a new electrified city car similar to the existing Picanto for the global markets. Additionally, the company is developing a performance-based electric successor to the Stinger. The media reports come on the back of Hyundai Motor Group announcing its Le Mans entry through its luxury brand Genesis in the near future.

Kia has been enduring tremendous success with its electric range based on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform as the EV6 and EV9 have been well received by customers. To sustain growth, the EV5 and EV3 are expected to play a significant part. Kia’s president Ho-sung Song recently noted that an electric car succeeding the Picanto will be one of the next big targets.

It will be some time away though but before that Kia will bring in the EV2 which will be priced below €30,000 (around Rs. 28 lakh). However, the Picanto replacement will be an even tougher task as Kia will look to dip into the €20,000 (around Rs. 18.6 lakh) range but the company is ready to take on the challenge as it will look to target high volume sales.

The Kia EV2 is expected to be comparable in size to the Rio and will likely utilise the modified version of the E-GMP architecture. In addition, a more compact model positioned below the EV2 may also use the same platform, smaller battery packs that are being currently used in other models and electric motors to bring down the production costs.

The Kia Stinger sedan was discontinued last year and Song has confirmed that Kia is now actively exploring the development of a dedicated model to succeed the Stinger and establish a new top-end performance offering.

If it turns out to have better performance than the current EV6 GT, it could pump out well over 600 horsepower in a more driver-oriented package. As for India, Kia will launch the EV9 flagship electric SUV on October 3 while more new zero-emission models are waiting in the pipeline.

